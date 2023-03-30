Pope ‘progressively improving’ after being admitted to hospital with infection

Pope Francis is helped to get into his car at the end of the weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday for some previously scheduled tests, slipping out of the Vatican after his general audience and before the busy start of Holy Week this Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 11:55
Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Pope Francis rested well overnight and was “progressively improving” on Thursday after being admitted to hospital with a respiratory infection, the Vatican has said.

The 86-year-old – who had part of one lung removed as a young man – ate breakfast, read the newspapers and was working from his room at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, according to a statement from spokesman Matteo Bruni.

“Before lunch he went to the little chapel in the private apartment, where he gathered in prayer and received the Eucharist,” the statement said.

Francis was taken to hospital on Wednesday after suffering breathing problems in recent days and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

The Vatican said he would remain for a few days of treatment.

