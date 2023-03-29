Highway patrol officers charged over death of man who said: I can’t breathe

Highway patrol officers charged over death of man who said: I can’t breathe
Edward Bronstein was restrained by highway patrol officers following a traffic stop in Los Angeles (California Highway Patrol via AP, File)
Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 22:26
Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press

Prosecutors charged seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse with involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday in connection with the 2020 death of a man who screamed “I can’t breathe” while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample.

Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascon announced the charges in the death of Edward Bronstein, which the LA County coroner said was caused by “acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement”.

“The officers had a legal duty to Mr Bronstein,” Mr Gascon said during a news conference.

“He was in their custody. We believe that they failed their duty and their failure was criminally negligent, causing his death.”

In a statement, CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee extended condolences to Mr Bronstein’s family and said the agency’s mission is to prioritise all Californians’ safety.

“I am saddened that Mr Bronstein died while in our custody and care. Any death in custody is a tragedy that we take with upmost seriousness,” Duryee said.

“I recognise this case will now move through the court system, and I respect the judicial process.”

Mr Bronstein, 38, was taken into custody by CHP officers March 31 2020, following a traffic stop.

He died less than two months before George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis as he, too, repeatedly told officers, “I can’t breathe.”

A nearly 18-minute video showing the officers’ treatment of Mr Bronstein was released last year following a judge’s order.

The six CHP officers and one sergeant charged in his death face one count each of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of assault under the colour of authority. They each face up to four years in prison.

The registered nurse is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

An arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

More in this section

Pope Francis to spend ‘several days’ in hospital with pulmonary infection Pope Francis to spend ‘several days’ in hospital with pulmonary infection
Technology summit in Dublin Tech chiefs call on scientists to pause development of AI systems
Dog Stock Children living with pet cats or dogs ‘less likely to develop food allergies’
BronsteinPlace: International
<p>Dropping the lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow would provide ‘cure’ for the plaintiff, a US court has been told (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)</p>

Dropping Paltrow lawsuit would provide ‘cure’ for plaintiff, court told

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd