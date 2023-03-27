Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul after mass protests

He made the announcement after two days of large protests against the plan.
Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul after mass protests
Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan (AP)
Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 18:54
Associated Press

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced a delay in his judicial overhaul plan, saying he wanted to give time to seek a compromise over the contentious package with his political opponents.

He made the announcement after two days of large protests against the plan.

“When there’s an opportunity to avoid civil war through dialogue, I, as prime minister, am taking a time-out for dialogue,” Mr Netanyahu said in a nationally televised address.

Striking a more conciliatory tone, he said he was determined to pass a judicial reform but called for “an attempt to achieve broad consensus”.

Immediately after his statement, the head of the country’s largest trade union said it would call off a general strike that threatened to grind Israel’s economy to a halt.

Read More

Israeli unions increase pressure on Netanyahu with nationwide strike

More in this section

At least 16 killed in landslide in central Ecuador At least 16 killed in landslide in central Ecuador
Vintage Nashville Metro Police Badge Patch Suspect dead after shooting at Nashville private school
Israeli unions increase pressure on Netanyahu with nationwide strike Israeli unions increase pressure on Netanyahu with nationwide strike
PoliticsPlace: International
Three children have died (Metro Nashville Police Department/AP)

Three children and three adults dead in shooting at Nashville school

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd