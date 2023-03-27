Corbyn set to be blocked as Labour candidate at next election

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn is set to be blocked from standing as a candidate for the party at the next general election (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 11:49
Dominic McGrath, PA

Jeremy Corbyn is set to be blocked from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election, with Keir Starmer set to bring a motion confirming the move to a meeting of the party’s ruling body.

The Labour leader will propose a motion that will make clear that the National Executive Committee will not endorse Mr Corbyn at the next election, expected in around 18 months’ time.

Mr Starmer ruled out the left-wing veteran standing again for Labour last month, as he insisted the party has undergone a transformation under his leadership.

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Labour Party has undergone a transformation under his leadership (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The motion, which the NEC is expected to back, says the Islington North MP “will not be endorsed by the NEC as a candidate on behalf of the Labour Party at the next general election”.

A senior Labour source said: “Keir Starmer has made clear that Jeremy Corbyn won’t be a Labour candidate at the next general election. The Labour Party now is unrecognisable from the one that lost in 2019.

“Tuesday’s vote will confirm this and ensure we can focus on our five missions to build a better Britain.”

Mr Corbyn and his allies condemned the move at the time, calling it a “flagrant attack” on democracy.

