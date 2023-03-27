Prince Harry not expected to see Charles or William as he makes surprise return to UK

Prince Harry has made a surprise return to the UK for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral – but is not expected to meet with King Charles or the Prince William.

His trip – for a High Court hearing in London in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering – will be seen as demonstrating the strength of his determination over the legal action.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Just weeks ago, Harry laid bare his troubled relationship with his father the King and brother the Prince of Wales in his controversial autobiography Spare.

King Charles was due to be away on Monday on the first official state visit of his reign, but the trip to France was cancelled due to rioting over pension reforms, meaning Charles is now in the UK at the same time as Harry for the first time in six months.

But Buckingham Palace said Charles was not in Windsor or London and would be leaving for a state visit to Germany on Wednesday morning.

The Prince of Wales, the King, the Duke of Sussex and the Princess Royal leaving the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Peter Byrne/PA)

Harry is also unlikely to be meeting up with William.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not currently in Windsor because of the youngsters’ school Easter holidays.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, in a move sanctioned by the King, meaning Harry could spend some of his time packing up any remaining possessions.

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)

The duke is also taking legal action against the Home Office over security arrangements when he is in the UK, raising questions about his own security provisions during this visit.