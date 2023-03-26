Fourth person found dead in Pennsylvania chocolate factory blast

West Reading Borough chief of police Wayne Holben confirmed that the body of a fourth victim had been found under debris early on Sunday
Fourth person found dead in Pennsylvania chocolate factory blast
The body of the fourth victim was found under debris at the site, police said (Jeff Doelp/Reading Eagle via AP)
Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 18:10
Associated Press reporters

A fourth person was confirmed dead and three people remained unaccounted for, two days after an explosion at a chocolate factory shook a small town in Pennsylvania in the US.

West Reading Borough chief of police Wayne Holben confirmed that the body of a fourth victim had been found under debris early on Sunday at the RM Palmer plant in the borough of West Reading, about 60 miles (96km) northwest of Philadelphia.

Mr Holben asked for continued prayers from the community and vowed that rescuers and officials “will not rest until every single person affected by this tragedy has been accounted for” from the blast that occurred just before 5pm on Friday.

Smoke rises from the RM Palmer plant in West Reading (WPVI-TV/6ABC/AP)

Rescue crews have been using heat imaging equipment and dogs to search for possible survivors after the blast destroyed one building and damaged a neighbouring building. Crews were now using heavy equipment to methodically and carefully pull debris from the site, Mr Holben said.

Borough fire chief Chad Moyer said on Saturday night that the chance of finding survivors was “decreasing rapidly” due to the explosion’s force and the amount of time that had passed.

Mayor Samantha Kaag said officials were “still hopeful to at least get some answers and get some recoveries so that people have that reassurance and that closure”.

“We’re just trying to hold out as much hope as we can to get the right answers, to get quality answers, to get information to those that are affected and then let it go over to the investigation,” Ms Kaag said.

Utility company crews were brought in after the blast caused a gas leak that was helping to fuel the fire (Ben Hasty/Reading Eagle via AP)

Officials said they had no update on the condition of a woman pulled alive from the rubble early on Saturday. Ms Kaag said she had apparently been on the second floor and was found in a “hopeful circumstance”, calling out to rescuers despite her injuries after a dog located her.

Officials also reported no updates on the conditions of those taken to hospitals. Reading Hospital said it had received 10 patients and transferred two to other facilities, while two others were admitted in good and fair conditions respectively and the others had been discharged.

RM Palmer said in a statement on Saturday that everyone at the company was “devastated” and it was reaching out to employees and their families through first responders and disaster recovery organisations because its communication systems were down.

State and local fire investigators were continuing to examine the scene to try to determine the cause of the blast.

More in this section

Recovery under way after tornado devastates Mississippi Recovery under way after tornado devastates Mississippi
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan sets out economic rescue plan at rally Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan sets out economic rescue plan at rally
ExplosionPlace: International
Israeli police used water cannon to disperse people in Tel Aviv protesting against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israeli group asks court to punish Netanyahu over legal plan

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd