Trump invokes Capitol riot at Waco rally ahead of possible charges

A defiant and incendiary Donald Trump, facing a potential indictment, held the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign on Saturday in Waco, Texas, a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.

In an extraordinary display, Mr Trump opened his rally by playing a song, Justice For All, that features a choir of men imprisoned for their role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol singing the national anthem and a recording of the former president reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Some footage from the insurrection was shown on screens.

Former president Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport (Nathan Howard/AP)

“You will be vindicated and proud and the thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced,” the Republican former president said early in his speech.

“That’s what’s happening.”

Mr Trump’s rally at the airport grounds in Waco comes as he has berated prosecutors, encouraged protests and raised the prospect of possible violence should he become the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.

Some of his recent rhetoric, including at the rally, has echoed language he used before the Capitol insurrection by a mob of his supporters seeking to stop the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the presidential election.

Mr Trump declared his “enemies are desperate to stop us”, and “our opponents have done everything they can to crush our spirit and to break our will”.

He added: “But they failed. They’ve only made us stronger. And 2024 is the final battle, it’s going to be the big one. You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over and America will be a free nation once again.”

Former president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally (Nathan Howard/AP)

His eyebrow-raising choice of venue in Waco comes amid the 30th anniversary of a 51-day stand-off and deadly siege between US law enforcement and the Branch Davidians that resulted in the deaths of more than 80 members of the religious cult and four federal agents and has become a touchstone for far-right extremists and militia groups.

Mr Trump’s campaign insisted the location and timing of the event had nothing to do with the Waco siege or anniversary.

A spokesperson said the site, 17 miles from the Branch Davidian compound, was chosen because it was conveniently situated near four of the state’s biggest metropolitan areas — Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio — and has the infrastructure to handle a sizable crowd.

Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick said before Mr Trump’s arrival that he was the one who had suggested Waco as the venue. Any suggestion Mr Trump had picked the city because of the anniversary was “fake news. I picked Waco” he told the crowd.

Audience members were holding red and white signs handed out by the campaign that said “Witch hunt” and “I stand with Trump”.

Mr Trump repeatedly railed against the investigations on Saturday, declaring “prosecutorial misconduct” in the ongoing criminal investigations but also decrying past probes, including the release of his tax returns by Democrats in the US House after a prolonged legal battle.

“It probably makes me the most innocent man in the history of our country.” Mr Trump said. “Friends of mine say that.”

The former president said he has had “bad publicity,” but his “poll numbers have gone through the roof”.