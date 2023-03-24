Hundreds evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

Hundreds of people have been evacuated as a major forest fire rages in Spain’s eastern Castellon region, marking an early start to the nation’s fire season amid bone dry conditions.

Ximo Puig, the president of the Valencia region that incorporates Castellon, told reporters the fire had engulfed around 1,000 hectares of land since it broke out on Thursday, and was “very early in the spring, very voracious from the beginning”.