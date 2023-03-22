World Bank puts cost of rebuilding Ukraine at hundreds of billions

A World Bank report puts the cost of Ukraine’s recovery and rebuilding from Russia’s invasion at 411 billion dollars (£335 billion) over the next decade, with the cost of cleaning up the war rubble alone at five billion dollars (£4 billion).

The report provides both sweeping and closely detailed looks at some of the toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine: At least 9,655 civilians confirmed dead, including 465 children; nearly two million homes damaged; more than one out of five public health institutions damaged; and 650 ambulances damaged or looted.