French government survives no-confidence votes over pension bill
Far-left MPs protest against the bill (Lewis Joly/AP)
Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 18:41
Sylvie Corbet and Elaine Ganley, Associated Press

The French government has survived two no-confidence votes in the lower chamber of parliament, proposed by MPs who objected to its push to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

National Assembly MPs rejected both motions on Monday, one from the far-right National Rally and the other, more threatening one, from a small centrist group that gathered support across the left.

The first motion, by the centrists, garnered 278 votes, falling short of the 287 needed to pass.

The far-right initiative won just 94 votes.

With the failure of both votes on Monday, the pension bill is considered adopted.

People protest against the retirement bill in Paris on Monday (Lewis Joly/AP)

