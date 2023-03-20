Thailand’s parliament dissolved ahead of May general election

Thailand’s parliament dissolved ahead of May general election
Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is seeking to be returned to office, has dissolved Parliament, setting the stage for a general election in May (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 13:16
Associated Press reporters

Thailand’s parliament was dissolved on Monday by a government decree, setting the stage for a May general election, which has the potential to reduce the military’s influence in politics.

The dissolution, just a few days before the end of the four-year term of the House of Representatives, was initiated by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is seeking a fresh mandate in the vote provisionally set for May 7.

The election will pit the opposition Pheu Thai party, backed by billionaire populist Thaksin Shinawatra, against parties representing the conservative establishment, spearheaded by the military.

The leading Pheu Thai candidate is Mr Shinawatra’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is a strong favourite in opinion polls.

The leading candidate for the opposition Pheu Thai party is Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

If elected, she would be the fourth member of the Shinawatra family to be prime minister in the past two decades.

Her father held office in 2001-2006, and Mr Shinawatra’s sister, Yingluck, in 2011-2014. Both of them were toppled by military coups.

Mr Shinawatra’s brother-in-law Somchai Wongsawat served in the office briefly in 2008 before he was removed by a court ruling disbanding the People’s Power Party.

Mr Chan-ocha is a former general who led the 2014 coup and is facing a challenge not only from Pheu Thai but also from his longtime comrade-in-arms and deputy prime minister, Prawit Wongsuwan.

He was the declared candidate of a second military-backed party.

Mr Chan-ocha came to power again as head of a coalition government after the 2019 election.

More than 52 million of the country’s population of more than 66 million are eligible to vote across 400 constituencies.

Four hundred seats will be determined by first-past-the-post races in each constituency.

A separate party preference ballot will seat the other 100 members of the House of Representatives from national party lists.

More in this section

Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river
South African protesters call for president to resign South African protesters call for president to resign
French government fights to survive against two confidence motions French government fights to survive against two confidence motions
PoliticsPlace: International
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said there is no such thing as a Palestinian people (Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AP)

Israeli government pushes ahead with judicial plan despite outcry

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd