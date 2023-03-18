Four killed as strong earthquake shakes coastal Ecuador

Four killed as strong earthquake shakes coastal Ecuador
Rescue workers stand next to a car crushed by debris after an earthquake in Cuenca, Ecuador, Saturday, March 18, 2023.. The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 about 50 miles south of Guayaquil (Xavier Caivinagua/AP/PA)
Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 19:37
Gonzalo Solano, Associated Press

A strong earthquake shook the region around Ecuador’s second-largest city on Saturday, killing at least four people, damaging homes and buildings, and sending panicked residents into the streets.

The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centred about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city.

Police near where a car was crushed by debris after an earthquake shook Cuenca, Ecuador (Xavier Caivinagua/AP/PA)

The South American country’s emergency response agency, the Risk Management Secretariat, reported one person died in the Andean community of Cuenca. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle trapped under the rubble of a house.

President Guillermo Lasso tweeted a message asking residents to remain calm.

People reported objects falling inside their homes in Guayaquil, part of an urban area of more than three million people about 170 miles (270 kilometres) south west of the capital, Quito.

A pier sank in the city of Machala. The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.

Pope Francis meets refugee families in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, March 18, 2023 (Gregorio Borgia/AP/PA)

