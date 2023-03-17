Three men accused of murdering footballer Cody Fisher to stand trial in July

Mr Fisher, 23, who police said was attacked on the dancefloor of the club, died from a stab wound.
File photo dated 27/12/22 off a screenshot taken from PA Video of police outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, where a 23-year-old man died after being stabbed on the dancefloor on Boxing Day. 

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 11:59
Matthew Cooper, PA

Three men accused of killing footballer Cody Fisher inside a Birmingham nightclub have entered not guilty pleas to charges of murder and affray.

Kami Carpenter, 21; Remy Gordon, 22; and 18-year-old Reegan Anderson are all accused of murdering Mr Fisher shortly before midnight on Boxing Day last year at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth.

The trio appeared in court for their plea hearing on Friday morning, via separate video-links to HMP Birmingham; HMP Hewell in Worcestershire and HMP Brinsford, near Wolverhampton; denying murder and a charge of affray also relating to Boxing Day.

Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham; and Carpenter and Anderson, both of no fixed address; were remanded in custody until a trial due to start on Monday July 3.

Adjourning the case, Judge Melbourne Inman KC told the defendants that the trial was expected to last for around four weeks.

