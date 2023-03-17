Slovakia approves plan to give Ukraine its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets

Slovakia approves plan to give Ukraine its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets
Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets (VDWI Aviation/Alamy/PA)
Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 09:47
Associated Press reporters

Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the unanimous decision of his government on Friday.

Slovakia no longer uses the jets.

A Mikoyan MiG-29 multirole fighter jet from the 1st Tactical Squadron of the Slovak air force (Kris Christiaens/Alamy/PA)

The decision makes Slovakia the second Nato member country to agree to fulfil the Ukrainian government’s persistent pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia’s invasion.

On Thursday, Poland’s president said his country will give Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets.

President Andrzej Duda said Poland will hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes in the coming days and others that need servicing later.

More in this section

Funeral held for Pakistani athlete who died in migrant boat crash Funeral held for Pakistani athlete who died in migrant boat crash
China’s leader Xi to visit Moscow in show of support for Putin China’s leader Xi to visit Moscow in show of support for Putin
El Salvador extends anti-gang crackdown El Salvador extends anti-gang crackdown
RussiaSlovakiaPlace: International
Pallets burn as protesters demonstrate at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Anger spreads in France over Macron’s retirement bill push

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd