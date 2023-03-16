Opposition leader’s court appearance sparks unrest in Senegalese capital

Opposition leader’s court appearance sparks unrest in Senegalese capital
A demonstrator throws a rock during clashes with riot police after the opposition leader’s Ousmane Sonko left the tribunal in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Police in Senegal smashed out the windows of the Sonko’s car and forced him from the vehicle after he appeared in court. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 14:30
Babacar Dione, Associated Press

Authorities have forcibly removed Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko from his vehicle and escorted him to a court appearance, blocking his supporters from following and sparking unrest in several parts of the capital.

Police fired tear gas in several parts of Dakar to disperse protesters on the third day of demonstrations in support of Mr Sonko, who finished third in the last presidential election and is seen as a leading contender in next year’s vote.

Supporters of Ousmane Sonko take to the streets of Dakar (Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP)

On Thursday, a convoy of dozens of cars carrying his supporters spent more than a hour making its way between his home and the courthouse where he was to appear in connection with a civil lawsuit against him by Senegal’s tourism minister for alleged defamation.

In a separate matter, Mr Sonko is also facing rape charges after a female massage salon employee accused him of assault.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and would be barred from running for president. No date is set for this trial.

Mr Sonko maintains his legal troubles are part of an effort by President Macky Sall’s government to derail his candidacy in the 2024 election.

Riot police fire tear gas in Dakar (Leo Correa/AP)

The opposition figure has urged Mr Sall to say publicly that he will not seek a third term in office.

Thursday marks the second time in a month that Senegalese authorities have forcibly removed Mr Sonko from his vehicle, saying his movements caused disruption.

In mid-February, police smashed the window of his car so they could open the door and force him out.

In 2021, days of deadly protests erupted after he was arrested for disturbing public order on his way to the court for a scheduled appearance in the rape case.

At least 13 people died during the worst violence to rock Senegal in years.

More in this section

Macron shuns parliament to force through French retirement Bill Macron shuns parliament to force through French retirement Bill
Europe’s central bank backs big rate hike despite bank chaos Europe’s central bank backs big rate hike despite bank chaos
Flood risk lingers for southern Africa after Cyclone Freddy kills more than 250 Flood risk lingers for southern Africa after Cyclone Freddy kills more than 250
SonkoPlace: International
Yevgeny Roizman, former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city, stands prior to a court session in a courtroom in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Roizman has been detained on charges that could land him behind bars as part of authorities’ efforts to muzzle dissent. Yevgeny Roizman is a sharp critic of the Kremlin and one of the most visible and charismatic opposition figures in Russia. (AP Photo/Vladimir Podoksyonov)

Russian court detains dissident ex-mayor for 14 days pending trial

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd