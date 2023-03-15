US and Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone incident

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said he spoke to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday about the destruction of a US drone over the Black Sea, which had brought the two countries closest to direct conflict since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

It was the first call between Mr Austin and defence secretary Sergei Shoigu since October.

“I just got off the phone with my Russian counterpart, Minister Shoigu,” Mr Austin said at a Pentagon press briefing.

“As I’ve said repeatedly, it’s important that great powers be models of transparency and communication, and the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows.”

A US MQ-9 drone (Massoud Hossaini/AP)

The US military said it ditched the Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the sea after a Russian fighter jet struck its propeller.

Russia has denied that it caused the incident.

The US has said it was working on declassifying surveillance footage from the drone that would show Tuesday’s crash.

That Mr Austin and Mr Shoigu were talking underscored the seriousness of the encounter over the Black Sea.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contact between US and Russian military leaders has been limited, with Russian officials refusing to take US military calls in the early months of the war.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he also planned to talk to his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces.

Gen Gerasimov was named the new commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine in January and the previous commander demoted in an apparent sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dissatisfaction with the state of the war, which has been stalemated.

There were still questions as to whether Russia meant to down the drone, even though the moments that led up to its crash were “intentional”, Gen Milley said.

We know that the intercept was intentional. We know that the aggressive behaviour was intentional."

However, whether the collision itself was intentional was still unclear, he told reporters at the briefing.

Gen Milley said the drone was likely to have sunk in waters that were 3,000 to 4,000ft (90 to 120 metres) deep.

If the call between Mr Austin and Mr Shoigu was de-escalatory in private, it was not apparent from Russia’s public statements.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters earlier on Wednesday that Russia has declared certain areas of the Black Sea off-limits to any aerial traffic during the conflict and suggested the US was trying to provoke an escalation through the flights.

The drone crashed near Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014 and illegally annexed.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu speaks during a meeting with military commanders in Russia (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

“Any incidents that could provoke confrontation between the two great powers, the two largest nuclear powers, raise very serious risks,” Mr Lavrov said.

Mr Austin and Mr Shoigu first spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in May 2022.

At the time it was the highest level US-Russian contact of the war.

In October, they spoke twice in three days as the threat of an escalation was high.

Mr Shoigu had accused Ukraine of planning to use a dirty bomb, a claim that was strongly rejected by US and western allies, who accused Russia of seeking a false pretext to justify further escalation, potentially including the use of a tactical nuclear weapon.

The downed $32 million (€30m) US drone, which contains sensitive technology, has not been recovered.

The US does not have military ships operating in the Black Sea, which has been closed since early 2022 to all military vessels except those that have home ports along the sea’s coast, which includes Russia.

US officials said Russia has already sent ships to the area and attempted to recover pieces of the drone.