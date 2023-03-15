Floods leave at least 13 dead in earthquake-affected provinces in Turkey

People leave during floods after heavy rains in Sanliurfa (DIA via AP)
Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 14:44
AP Reporters

At least 13 people have died in Turkey after floods caused by torrential rains hit two provinces that were devastated by last month’s earthquake, officials have said.

At least five other people were reported missing.

One person was killed in the town of Tut in south-eastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home sheltering a family of earthquake survivors, Governor Numan Hatipoglu said.

People are rescued during floods after heavy rains in Sanliurfa (DIA via AP)

The governor of neighbouring Sanliurfa province, Salih Ayhan, told HaberTurk television that four people were killed by the floods in his region.

Later, rescuers found the bodies of five Syrian nationals inside a flooded basement apartment in Sanliurfa, the private DHA news agency reported.

Television footage from Sanliurfa showed flood waters surging along a street and sweeping away cars as well as a man being rescued from an underpass.

Rescue team members carry the body of a person in a boat during floods after heavy rains in Sanliurfa (DIA via AP)

Several people were evacuated from a drenched campsite where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents. Patients were also evacuated from a hospital, HaberTurk reported.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than a dozen professional divers were involved in the rescue efforts in each of the two provinces.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey.

More than 200,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were severely damaged.

