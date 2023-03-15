Russia seeks to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea

Russia seeks to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea
A US MQ-9 drone (AP)
Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 14:04
Elena Becatoros and Darlene Superville, AP

Russian authorities have said they will try to recover the fragments of a US surveillance drone that American forces brought down in the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian fighter jets.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s security council, said in remarks televised on Wednesday that the Kremlin plans to search for the drone’s debris.

Mr Patrushev said: “I don’t know if we can recover them or not, but we will certainly have to do that, and we will deal with it.

“I certainly hope for success.”

US national security council spokesman John Kirby said the drone was flying in international airspace and over international waters when the encounter with the Russian fighter took place on Tuesday.

He stressed that the drone’s presence over the Black Sea was not an uncommon occurrence.

Mr Kirby said the MQ-9 Reaper drone had not yet been recovered and it was unclear whether it would be.

Mr Patrushev claimed the drone incident underlined the US engagement in the hostilities in Ukraine.

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, also noted that Russia has the capability to recover the drone’s fragments.

More in this section

US justice department probes collapse of Silicon Valley Bank US justice department probes collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
China, Russia and Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman China, Russia and Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
German police carry out raids on suspected people smugglers German police carry out raids on suspected people smugglers
RussiaPlace: International
St Stephen’s Cathedral is seen in Vienna (AP)

Austrian police warn of possible threat to Vienna churches

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd