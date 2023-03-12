Finding covid origins is 'a moral imperative' for WHO chief Tedros

He was writing to mark three years since the WHO first used the word "pandemic" to describe the global outbreak of covid.
Finding covid origins is 'a moral imperative' for WHO chief Tedros

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a briefing.

Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 10:44
Reuters

Discovering the origins of covid-19 is a moral imperative and all hypotheses must be explored, the head of the World Health Organization said, in his strongest comments yet that the U.N. body remains committed to finding how the virus arose.

A U.S. agency was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by an unintended Chinese laboratory leak, raising pressure on the WHO to come up with answers. 

Beijing denies the assessment.

Tweeting on Saturday evening, Tedros Adhanom Grebreyesus said: "Understanding #COVID19's origins and exploring all hypotheses remains: a scientific imperative, to help us prevent future outbreaks (and) a moral imperative, for the sake of the millions of people who died and those who live with #LongCOVID," 

He was writing to mark three years since the WHO first used the word "pandemic" to describe the global outbreak of covid.

In 2021, a WHO-led team spent weeks in and around Wuhan, China where the first human cases were reported and said in a joint report that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal but further research was needed. 

China has said no more visits are needed.

Since then, the WHO has set up a scientific advisory group on dangerous pathogens but it has not yet reached any conclusions on how the pandemic began, saying key pieces of data are missing.

Read More

China ‘open and transparent’ in search for origins of Covid-19 pandemic

More in this section

Russian advance stalling in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, says think tank Russian advance stalling in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, says think tank
Saudi Aramco Oil Company Oil giant Saudi Aramco notches up nearly £134bn profit in 2022
Impact of Silicon Valley Bank collapse felt across the world Impact of Silicon Valley Bank collapse felt across the world
The BBC took a decision on Friday to stand Gary Lineker down from presenting Match Of The Day (Mike Egerton/PA)

BBC urged to get a ‘grip’ as Match Of The Day 2 set to air without presenters

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd