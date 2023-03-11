From Qatar to Tories - Gary Lineker's fighting talk on Twitter

Gary Lineker may have "stepped back" from presenting Match of the Day until he and the BBC reach an "agreed and clear position" on his use of social media, but the former footballer is no stranger to controversy over his tweets.

The British corporation's top-earing presenter — £1.35m (€1.5m) last year — does not have to follow strict impartiality guidelines, because he freelances for the BBC.

The broadcaster's decision was sparked by the presenter's response on Twitter to a British Home Office video in which home secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the Government's plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.

He said language she used was "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s".

Tonight, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the row surrounding Gary Lineker and the BBC is "a matter for them, not the Government".

Mr Sunak said he hopes the dispute can be "resolved in a timely manner".

He continued to defend his proposals to permanently ban asylum seekers who arrive in the UK on unauthorised small boats.

In a statement, Mr Sunak said: "As Prime Minister, I have to do what I believe is right, respecting that not everyone will always agree. That is why I have been unequivocal in my approach to stopping the boats.

"Gary Lineker was a great footballer and is a talented presenter. I hope that the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC can be resolved in a timely manner, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the Government."

The 62-year-old ex-England striker wrote: "There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the '30s."

Lineker is Match Of The Day's longest-serving presenter and has been the face of the programme for more than 20 years.

He has tweeted widely about refugees and immigration policy and has voiced support for a liberal approach to border controls, and he also expressed support for a second EU referendum.

During last year's Qatar World Cup, he led criticism of British foreign secretary James Cleverly for suggesting LGBT fans be "respectful of the host nation".

He posted in response to the cabinet minister's comments: "Whatever you do, don't do anything gay. Is that the message?"

The same month the BBC found he had breached its impartiality guidelines over comments he made in February 2022 asking then-foreign secretary Liz Truss if her party would "hand back donations from Russian donors".

In August 2022, BBC journalist Neil Henderson questioned whether Mr Lineker had a contract that allowed him to breach BBC impartiality after he tweeted about sewage being pumped into the sea.

The presenter had posted online: "As a politician, how could you ever, under any circumstances, bring yourself to vote for pumping sewage into our seas? Unfathomable!"

In October 2020, he said BBC director-general Tim Davie was "perfectly happy" with his conduct on social media, after new impartiality guidelines were introduced.

In 2018, he was criticised by BBC cricket presenter Jonathan Agnew after Lineker posted a string of tweets criticising the Conservative Party.

He wrote in one tweet: "Imagine how hopeless you'd have to be to still be behind the Tory party in the polls. The absolute state of our politics."

Mr Agnew replied: "Gary. You are the face of BBC Sport. Please observe BBC editorial guidelines and keep your political views, whatever they are and whatever the subject, to yourself.

"I'd be sacked if I followed your example. Thanks."

Mr Lineker responded: "I'm the face of my own Twitter account. I'll continue to tweet what I like and if folk disagree with me, then so be it."

The former striker is also a podcast producer and his company, Goalhanger, which he set up in 2014, crated a podcast division in early 2022.

It swiftly became responsible for some of the UK's most popular shows, including The Rest Is Politics, hosted by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, The Rest Is History, presented by Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, and Empire, with William Dalrymple and Anita Anand.

He has also presented Have I Got News For You.