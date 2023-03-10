Man suspected of killing spree at Kingdom Hall ‘was former Jehovah’s Witness’

Man suspected of killing spree at Kingdom Hall ‘was former Jehovah’s Witness’
A forensic expert walks beside police outside a Jehovah’s Witness building in Hamburg (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 11:54
Pietro de Cristofaro and Geir Moulson, Associated Press

A man suspected of going on a killing spree in Hamburg was a former Jehovah’s Witness, German officials say.

Seven people were killed inside a Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, including an unborn child, while eight were hurt, including four seriously.

Thomas Radszuweit, a Hamburg security official, said the man was a 35-year-old German national whom he identified only as Philipp F in line with the nation’s privacy rules.

He said the suspected gunman was not previously known to authorities in Hamburg and there was no previous case against him.

A Jehovah’s Witness building is seen behind a fence in Hamburg (Markus Schreiber/AP)

He said it is not yet possible to pinpoint why the man allegedly went on his rampage but there is no indication of a political motive.

The suspected gunman shot himself inside the hall after officers forced their way into the building, police say.

Hamburg police chief Ralf Martin Meyer said the man had a weapons licence and legally owned a semi-automatic pistol.

More in this section

Ukraine restores power as it bounces back from latest Russian missile barrage Ukraine restores power as it bounces back from latest Russian missile barrage
Iraq’s sudden crackdown on alcohol and social media posts raises alarm Iraq’s sudden crackdown on alcohol and social media posts raises alarm
Palestinian suspect killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank Palestinian suspect killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank
shootingPlace: International
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a survivor hug each other after February’s huge earthquake (Turkish Presidency/AP )

Turkey president announces election date as he tries to extend decades in power

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd