Buckingham Palace staff reportedly planning for Harry and Meghan to attend coronation

Buckingham Palace staff have been told to plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles' coronation, it has been reported.

Harry and Meghan are being factored into all arrangements including cars, seating in Westminster Abbey, and dining, the Daily Mail newspaper has said.

The couple, who have begun using the titles prince and princess for their children in an “alignment” with the Palace on the matter, have yet to confirm whether they will attend the historic ceremony on May 6.

Harry and Meghan have not yet confirmed whether they will attend the coronation (Joe Giddens/PA)

It is understood there is no update from the Sussex camp as to whether they will be present for the crowning of Charles and the Queen Consort.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan previously said they had received email correspondence from the King’s office about the event, but an immediate decision on their attendance would not yet be disclosed.

Officials within the Master of the Household’s Department and the Lord Chamberlain’s Office are anticipating their attendance, the Mail said.

Buckingham Palace is yet to comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the royal family on Commonwealth Day in 2020 (Phil Harris/Daily Mirror/PA)

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with King Charles and Prince William has remained troubled in the wake of the publication of the Harry's controversial tell-all memoir Spare.

The King’s second son criticised Charles’s parenting, accused William of physically attacking him and branded Camilla “dangerous”.

In the three years since the pair stepped down as working royals, the couple have been critical of the royal family and the monarchy, telling their story in their Netflix documentary and in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It emerged last week that Harry and Meghan have been asked to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage, in a move sanctioned by King Charles.

May 6 is also Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.