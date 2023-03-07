Pilots killed as two Italian air force planes crash mid-air

Pilots killed as two Italian air force planes crash mid-air
The burned remains of one of the two Italian air force U-208 planes which crashed in Guidonia, on the outskirts of Rome, is covered with a white cloth (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 16:20
Two Italian air force pilots are dead after their planes collided mid-air and crashed to the ground during an exercise, the country’s armed forces said.

The two U-208s crashed near the Guidonia military airport, about 15 miles north-east of Rome.

No injuries on the ground were reported.

Forensic experts inspect the burned remains of the U-208 aircraft that crashed in a field (Andrew Medichini/AP)

One of the planes crashed on to a car in a narrow residential street lined with apartment buildings.

The other landed in a field.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the pilots’ families and colleagues.

