According to the LFB, a three-roomed flat on the second floor of a building in Stern Close, Barking, was “destroyed” by flames
Boy, 11, dies after blaze in London flat
Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 15:41
Ellie Ng, PA

An 11-year-old boy has died and four people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a flat in east London.

Two adults and two children escaped the blaze at the home in Stern Close, Barking, before firefighters arrived.

The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said those in hospital are in a non-life-threatening condition, while another man was treated at the incident by paramedics.

Around 40 firefighters battled the fire after crews were called at 3.25am on Tuesday, and a three-roomed flat on the second floor of the building was “destroyed” by the flames.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the cause alongside LFB.

It does not appear to be suspicious at this stage, the force said.

