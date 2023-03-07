Woman arrested in mainland China over Hong Kong model’s murder

Woman arrested in mainland China over Hong Kong model’s murder
Hong Kong police escort a suspect at the Shenzhen Bay Port border crossing (Information Services Department via AP)
Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 10:22
Kanis Leung, AP

A woman accused of assisting a suspect in the gruesome killing and dismemberment of model Abby Choi in Hong Kong has been arrested in mainland China.

The arrest of the 29-year-old woman brought the total number of people allegedly involved in the case to seven.

Police said they suspect she assisted another suspect and then fled to mainland China. She was handed over to Hong Kong authorities at Shenzhen Bay Port on Tuesday.

Model Abby Choi was murdered (Pao Jo-yee via AP)

The grisly killing of Ms Choi, 28, has gripped many in Hong Kong and in mainland China because the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a very low level of violent crime.

Last week, her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, his father, Kwong Kau, and his brother, Anthony Kwong, were charged with murder after police found body remains in a house rented by Kwong Kau in a suburban area of Hong Kong near the border with mainland China.

Alex Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li, faces one count of perverting the course of justice. All four were detained without bail.

Police also arrested two others accused of assisting other suspects in the case.

Ms Choi, who had more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, disappeared on February 21, according to a report filed later with police.

She had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family, police said earlier, adding that “some people” were unhappy with how Ms Choi handled her finances.

More in this section

Japan’s space agency forced to destroy H3 rocket after failed launch Japan’s space agency forced to destroy H3 rocket after failed launch
US policies will lead to ‘conflict and confrontation’ – Chinese foreign minister US policies will lead to ‘conflict and confrontation’ – Chinese foreign minister
Group of friend clinking glasses of wine in a restaurant Pair jailed after €1.6m wine heist at high-end restaurant in Spain
murderPlace: International
Eurovision Song Contest branding on display at St George’s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eurovision tickets for Liverpool shows to go on sale

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd