Dozens missing after deadly landslide in Indonesia

Tonnes of mud fell from surrounding hills onto houses in Serasan village in Natuna.
Dozens missing after deadly landslide in Indonesia
The landslide hit the village on Serasan Island (BNPB via AP)
Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 14:05
AP Reporters

At least 11 people have died and dozens more are missing after a landslide caused by torrential rain on an island in Indonesia’s remote Natuna regency, disaster officials said.

Tonnes of mud fell from surrounding hills onto houses in Serasan village in Natuna.

Rescuers recovered at least 11 bodies and authorities fear that the death toll will rise, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

Rescuers search for victims at the site where a landslide hit a village on Serasan Island (BNPB via AP)

Authorities have estimated that about 50 people are still missing.

Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers joined the search in the village, on a remote island surrounded by choppy waters and high waves in the Natuna group at the edge of the South China Sea.

Downed communications lines and bad weather are also hampering the rescue efforts.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or in fertile flood plains.

Read More

16 dead and dozens injured after fire at fuel depot in Indonesian capital

More in this section

Labour Party Conference 2022 Belarus sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years in prison
Wayne Couzens court case Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens jailed for flashing at women
Charles Bronson parole hearing Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson appears at public parole hearing
LandslidePlace: International
A Ukrainian soldier takes cover in a trench (AP)

Russia steps up efforts to finally take besieged Ukrainian city

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd