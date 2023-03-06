Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson appears at public parole hearing

When asked if he wished to give evidence at the hearing, the 70-year-old said: “Oh yes, certainly.”
Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson appears at public parole hearing

Court artist sketch of Charles Bronson, appearing via video link, during his public parole hearing at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 11:32
Flora Thompson, PA Home Affairs Correspondent

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has appeared at a public parole hearing as he makes his latest bid to be freed from jail.

The Parole Board review of one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners to decide whether he should remain behind bars began on Monday morning, making him the second inmate in UK legal history to have his case heard in public.

Members of the press and public are watching the proceedings – taking place in HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes – on a live stream from the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.

A supporter of notorious inmate Charles Bronson outside the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, ahead of his public parole hearing (Aaron Chown/PA)

Dubbed one of Britain’s most violent offenders, Bronson – who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 after the artist Salvador Dali – appeared on camera sat opposite a panel of parole judges wearing a black suit, white shirt and dark glasses.

When asked if he wished to give evidence at the hearing, the 70-year-old said: “Oh yes, certainly.”

Outlining Bronson’s criminal history as the hearing opened, the chairman of the Parole Board panel – who was not publicly named – said Bronson has spent most of the past 48 years behind bars, apart from two brief periods of freedom where he reoffended.

In a Channel 4 programme which aired last week, Bronson said he can “smell and taste freedom” ahead of the parole hearing.

The parole panel chairman told the hearing: “The panel has not seen that documentary.”

But Bronson replied: “I find that hard to believe.”

He could also be heard frequently swearing and sighing loudly as the hearing the began.

At one point he muttered “f****** hell” under his breath as the review heard how submissions on behalf of Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had been delayed and could not be provided in advance of the proceedings to the parole board as a result. A representative for Mr Raab who was present at the hearing apologised for the delays.

On the sometimes grainy live stream footage Bronson, who had been sipping what appeared to be a small carton of juice through a straw, was seen briefly standing up during the hearing and began asking for a tissue.

“I haven’t pissed myself,” he told the hearing as he placed the tissue under the juice carton and sat back down.

Amid long pauses while the panel asked his prisoner offender manager questions, Bronson said: “We will be here all f****** day, won’t we?”

Read More

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson to face public parole hearing

More in this section

Wayne Couzens court case Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens jailed for flashing at women
Russia steps up efforts to finally take besieged Ukrainian city Russia steps up efforts to finally take besieged Ukrainian city
Suicide bombing in south-western Pakistan kills 10 policemen Suicide bombing in south-western Pakistan kills 10 policemen
BronsonPlace: UK
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaking during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Belarus sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years in prison

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd