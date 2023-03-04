Thai cave boy’s ashes arrive home from UK for final farewell

Duangphet ‘Dom’ Phromthep, pictured after his dramatic rescue in 2018 (AP)
Sat, 04 Mar, 2023 - 08:22
Kaweewit Kaewjinda, AP

The cremated ashes of one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in 2018 have arrived in Chiang Rai, Thailand, where the final Buddhist rites for his funeral will be held over the next few days following his death in the UK.

Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep, 17, was found unconscious in his room on February 12 at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire and was taken to hospital, where he died two days later.

Dom’s body was cremated earlier this week in the UK where Buddhist monks performed rites at the funeral ceremony in accordance with his family’s wishes.

His family watched a live video stream of the funeral in the UK from Chiang Rai, a northern province of Thailand.

The teenager had been attending Brooke House College Football Academy in Market Harborough (Jacob King/PA)

Dom’s ashes were brought from the UK and handed over to his family at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on Saturday morning before they boarded a flight to Chiang Rai.

The teenager’s family and friends waited for the arrival of his ashes at the Chiang Rai airport.

His former coach Ekapol Chanthawong, who was also trapped in the cave with him, held a large portrait of his former pupil.

Dom’s grandparents burst into tears as they were handed a small box containing his ashes at the Chiang Rai airport.

The Thai funeral for Duangphet will take place at Wat Phra That Doi Wao, less than six miles from the Tham Luang Cave where Dom, along with his teammates and coach, were trapped for more than two weeks in 2018 before they were safely guided out by a team of expert divers.

Spokesman Wang Chao speaks during a press conference on the eve of the opening session of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (AP)

Chinese defence spending boost to meet 'complex security challenges'

