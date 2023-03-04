Thai cave boy’s ashes arrive home from UK for final farewell

The cremated ashes of one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in 2018 have arrived in Chiang Rai, Thailand, where the final Buddhist rites for his funeral will be held over the next few days following his death in the UK.

Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep, 17, was found unconscious in his room on February 12 at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire and was taken to hospital, where he died two days later.