Skin lesion removed from Joe Biden’s chest was cancerous, doctor says

White House doctor Kevin O’Connor said “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president’s routine physical examination on February 16
President Joe Biden has had a cancerous skin lesion removed (Susan Walsh/AP)
Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 20:42
Zeke Miller, AP

A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer, his doctor said, adding that no further treatment was required.

White House doctor Kevin O’Connor said “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president’s routine physical examination on February 16.

He said the site of the removal on Mr Biden’s chest has “healed nicely” and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.

Basal cells are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer, especially when caught early.

Dr O’Connor said they do not tend to spread like other cancers but could grow in size, which is why they are removed.

