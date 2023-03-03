Police investigate after ‘foxes tortured and set on fire in London’

Scotland Yard said a member of public made the call to the rescuers after they were woken up by sound of screaming at about on Monday at 1am
Police investigate after ‘foxes tortured and set on fire in London’

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 14:38
Helen William, PA

Police are investigating reports that foxes have been caught, tortured and set on fire by a group of men in east London.

The Metropolitan Police are looking into the “appalling, cruel incidents” after being alerted by an animal rescue group on Monday that a fox had been set on fire in a wooded area near Kestrel Avenue and Linton Gardens in Beckton.

Scotland Yard said a member of public made the call to the rescuers after they were woken up by sound of screaming at about on Monday at 1am.

At first they thought that the distressed sounds were coming from a human being but after looking closer saw a group of men pouring what is believed to be lighter fluid over a fox and setting it on fire with a lighter.

Police said the badly-burnt fox managed to escape but the extent of its injuries, or if it survived, is not known.

I am truly shocked and sickened by these appalling, cruel incidents

Detectives have discovered that the group – described as four black men aged about 18 to 20 – regularly go to the area in the early hours of the morning and it is believed they have previously captured and tortured foxes.

This includes starting fires to smoke them out of their dens and set their dogs on them, according to the police.

Detective Constable James Mahoney, a wildlife crime officer in Newham and Waltham Forest, said: “I am truly shocked and sickened by these appalling, cruel incidents and I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward so we can catch those responsible and prevent any more foxes from being hurt.

“If you live in the area, please check any doorbell, dash cam or CCTV footage in case you’ve captured these heinous crimes or a group of males matching the description loitering around.

“It is also possible that the group are not just targeting foxes in the Kestrel Avenue area, and so I’d urge the people of Newham to remain vigilant and report any information to us or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Place: UKPlace: London
