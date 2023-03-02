Egypt unveils newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid

Egypt unveils newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid
The Great Pyramid in Giza (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 15:50
Mohamed Wagdy, Associated Press

Egypt’s antiquities authorities on Thursday unveiled a newly discovered, sealed-off chamber inside one of the Great Pyramids at Giza, just outside Cairo, that dates back some 4,500 years.

The corridor, on the northern side of the Pyramid of Khufu, was discovered using modern scanning technology.

It measures nearly 30 feet long and more than six feet wide, perched above the main entrance of the pyramid.

Archaeologists do not know what the function was of the chamber, which is not accessible from the outside.

Horses and camels at the Great Pyramid of Giza (Alamy/PA)

In 2017, scientists announced the discovery of another sealed-off corridor, a 98ft chamber, also inside the Pyramid of Khufu.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and the country’s minister for tourism Ahmed Eissa, announced the discovery at an unveiling ceremony outside the pyramid.

The Scan Pyramids project, an international programme that uses scans to look at unexplored sections of the ancient structure, was credited for the find.

Scientists from the project, which began in 2015, attended the unveiling.

According to Christian Grosse, professor of non-destructive testing at the Technical University of Munich and a leading member of the project, various scanning techniques were deployed to locate the chamber, including ultrasound measurements and ground penetrating radars.

There are two large limestones at the end chamber, and now the question is what’s behind these stones and below the chamber

He hopes these techniques will lead to further findings within the pyramid.

‘’There are two large limestones at the end chamber, and now the question is what’s behind these stones and below the chamber,’’ Mr Grosse said.

The Pyramid of Khufu, named after its builder, a Fourth Dynasty pharaoh who reigned from 2509 to 2483 BC, is one of three pyramids that make up the Great Pyramids at Giza complex.

It is the only one of the seven wonders of the ancient world that has survived to this day.

Experts are divided over how the pyramids were constructed, so even relatively minor discoveries generate great interest.

Authorities often publicly tout discoveries to attract more tourists, a major source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped country.

Egypt’s tourism sector suffered a long downturn after the political turmoil and violence that followed the 2011 uprising that ousted the country’s longtime autocratic president Hosni Mubarak, and further setbacks following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

More in this section

Missing baby remains found in Brighton Baby found in woodland ‘may have been dead for some time’, police say
Manchester Arena City Centre Drone Aerial View Above Building Work Skyline Construction Blue Sky Summer 2022 Manchester Arena bombing ‘might have been prevented’, inquiry finds
Motorway closed after truck hits overhead gantry in England Motorway closed after truck hits overhead gantry in England
PyramidPlace: International
Bullets holes in the window of the Unico supermarket (Sebastian Lopez Brach/AP)

Gunmen leave Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi menacing message

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd