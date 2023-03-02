German ice cream parlour sells cricket-flavoured ice cream with insects on top

A German ice cream parlour has expanded its menu with a skin-crawling offering – cricket-flavoured scoops with the dried brown insects on top.

The unusual confection is available at Thomas Micolino’s store in Rottenburg am Neckar, in southern Germany, news agency dpa reported.

Mr Micolino has a habit of creating flavours that are far outside Germans’ typical preferences for strawberry, chocolate, banana and vanilla.

In the past, he has offered liver sausage and Gorgonzola cheese ice cream as well gold-plated ice cream for 4 euros (£3.50) per scoop.

“I am a very curious person and want to try everything,” Mr Micolino told dpa. “I’ve eaten a lot of things, including a lot of strange things, and crickets were something I still wanted to try, also in the form of ice cream.”

Ice cream with crickets is available for people in Rottenburg am Neckar, Germany (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

That he can now produce the cricket flavour is due to a European Union regulation that allows the use of the insects in food.

Under the regulation, crickets may be frozen, dried or used as a powder. The EU already allowed migratory locusts and flour beetle larvae as a food additive, dpa reported.

Mr Micolino’s ice cream is made of cricket flour, heavy cream, vanilla extract and honey, and he tops it with dried whole crickets. It has a “surprising yummy taste”, he said.

He added that while some people are disgusted and even upset that he is offering insect ice cream, curious customers have mostly liked the new flavour.

“Those who try it are very enthusiastic,” Mr Micolino said. “I have customers who come here every day and buy a scoop.”

One of his customers, Konstantin Dick, gave the cricket-infused flavour a positive review, telling dpa: “Yes, it’s really very tasty and edible.”

Another customer, Johann Peter Schwarze, also praised the ice cream’s creamy consistency, but added that “you can still sense the cricket in the ice cream”.