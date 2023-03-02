G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine war

Delegates attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)
Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 11:52
Matthew Lee, AP

A meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 industrialised and developing nations has ended in New Delhi without a consensus on the Ukraine war, India’s foreign minister said.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said there were “divergences” on the issue “which we could not reconcile as various parties held differing views”.

Last week, India was forced to issue a compromised chair’s summary at the conclusion of the G20 finance ministers’ meeting after Russia and China objected to a joint communique that retained language on the war in Ukraine drawn directly from last year’s G20 leaders’ summit declaration in Indonesia.

Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, centre, speaks during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Thursday (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo/AP)

Host India had appealed for all members of the fractured G20 to reach consensus on issues of deep concern to poorer countries even if the broader East-West split over Ukraine cannot be resolved.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Sergei Lavrov at the G20 (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo/AP)

US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

