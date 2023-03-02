US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Sergei Lavrov at the G20 (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo/AP)
Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 11:43
Associated Press Reporter

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke briefly at a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 nations in the first high-level meeting in months between the two countries.

US officials said Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi, India.

The short encounter comes as relations between Washington and Moscow have plummeted while tensions over Russia’s war with Ukraine have soared.

Sergei Lavrov smokes as he walks to the second session of the G20 foreign ministers meeting (Manish Swarup/AP)

A senior US official said Mr Blinken used the discussion to make three points to Mr Lavrov: that the US would support Ukraine in the conflict for as long as it takes to bring the war to an end; that Russia should reverse its decision to suspend participation in the New Start nuclear treaty; and that Moscow should release detained American Paul Whelan.

The official declined to characterise Mr Lavrov’s response but said Mr Blinken did not get the impression that there would be any change in Russia’s behaviour in the near term.

