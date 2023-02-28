Missing Argentinian man found inside shark after family identifies his tattoo

The remains of a man who disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month have been found inside a school shark that was captured by local fishermen.

The family of Diego Barria, 32, recognised his remains due to a tattoo that was still visible, according to Daniela Millatruz, the law enforcement officer who was in charge of the search.

Mr Barria had last been seen near the coast in the southern Chubut province riding his all-terrain vehicle late on February 18.

The damaged ATV was located on February 20 on a beach near Rocas Coloradas but there was no sign of Mr Barria and an intense search began to try to locate the father of three.

Early on Sunday morning, two fishermen went to the coastguard to report that they had caught three school sharks close to where Mr Barria’s ATV was located “and when they were cleaning them they found human remains in one of them”, Ms Millatruz said.

Family members recognised Mr Barria “due to a tattoo that appeared in one of those remains”, she added. Officials are continuing to investigate what exactly happened to Mr Barria.

“We presume Diego had an accident and we’re investigating if there was a vehicle involved,” Ms Millatruz said.

The remains will also undergo DNA testing to officially confirm that they belong to Mr Barria, Cristian Ansaldo, who heads up the police department in the city of Comodoro Rivadavia, said.

The school shark in which the human remains were found measured around 1.5 meters (4.9ft), Mr Ansaldo said.

The most likely hypothesis that investigators are currently working with is that Mr Barria “had an accident and was dragged”, Mr Ansaldo said, noting there had been a strong tidal surge the weekend when he disappeared.

“My heart went with you! I love you forever,” Virginia Brugger, who was identified as Mr Barria’s partner and had been posting updates on the search on social media, wrote on Facebook on Sunday.