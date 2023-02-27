Romanian court upholds third 30-day detention for influencer Andrew Tate

Tate lost his appeal on Monday against a judge’s decision on February 21 to extend his arrest a third time for 30 days
Romanian court upholds third 30-day detention for influencer Andrew Tate
Police escort Andrew Tate, centre, handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the court of appeal in Bucharest (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 16:45
Stephen McGrath and Andreea Alexandru, Associated Press

A Romanian court has upheld a third 30-day detention for the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is being held on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking, an official has said.

Tate lost his appeal on Monday against a judge’s decision on February 21 to extend his arrest a third time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesman for Romania’s anti-organised crime agency DIICOT.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen known for his misogynistic views and who has 5.2 million Twitter followers, arrived at the Bucharest court of appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is being held in the same case.

Read More

Joyce Fegan: The problem is not Andrew Tate alone — society plays a part too

More in this section

Fresh quake topples buildings in southern Turkey Fresh quake topples buildings in southern Turkey
Kremlin image-maker turned critic Gleb Pavlovsky dies aged 71 Kremlin image-maker turned critic Gleb Pavlovsky dies aged 71
Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm causes chaos Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm causes chaos
TatePlace: International
<p>Greta Thunberg, right, joins the campaigners from Nature and Youth and Norwegian Samirs Riksforbund Nuorat who are blocking the entrances to the Ministry of Oil and Energy in Oslo (NTB Scanpix via AP)</p>

Greta Thunberg joins protest over wind farm on land used by reindeer herders

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd