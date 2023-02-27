Fresh quake topples buildings in southern Turkey

Fresh quake topples buildings in southern Turkey
People warm themselves next to a collapsed building in Malatya earlier this month (AP)
Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 14:37
AP Reporters

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has shaken southern Turkey, three weeks after a catastrophic tremor devastated the region.

The quake centred in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province caused some already-damaged buildings to collapse, killing at least one person, the country’s disaster management agency (AFAD) said.

Another 69 people were injured as a result of the quake, AFAD’s chief Yunus Sezer told reporters. More than two dozen buildings were said to have collapsed.

Turkish soldiers search for survivors on a collapsed building in Malatya after the previous deadly quake (AP)

A father and daughter who were trapped beneath the rubble of a four-storey building in Yesilyurt were rescued with injuries. The pair had entered the damaged building to collect belongings.

Elsewhere in Malatya, search-and-rescue teams were sifting through the rubble of two damaged buildings that toppled on top of some parked cars, HaberTurk TV reported.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

Fans throw toys onto the pitch during the Turkish Super League match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor (AP)

AFAD’s chief urged people not to enter damaged buildings saying strong aftershocks continue to pose a risk.

Close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since February 6.

Meanwhile, fans of Turkish soccer team Besiktas threw stuffed toys on the field during a match on Sunday to support children affected by the earthquake.

Toys and winter clothing were thrown on the stadium’s grounds to be donated to children in the earthquake-hit regions.

More in this section

Kremlin image-maker turned critic Gleb Pavlovsky dies aged 71 Kremlin image-maker turned critic Gleb Pavlovsky dies aged 71
Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm causes chaos Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm causes chaos
The Felix Project royal visit King Charles criticised for ‘constitutionally unwise’ tea with EU boss after Brexit deal
EarthquakePlace: International
<p>Greta Thunberg, right, joins the campaigners from Nature and Youth and Norwegian Samirs Riksforbund Nuorat who are blocking the entrances to the Ministry of Oil and Energy in Oslo (NTB Scanpix via AP)</p>

Greta Thunberg joins protest over wind farm on land used by reindeer herders

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd