Wales struck by small earthquake overnight

A small earthquake struck south Wales late last night.

The tremor - with a magnitude of 3.8 - hit just before midnight, around eight miles north of the Rhondda Valley.

Residents have been sharing their experiences on social media, with some claiming their "whole house shook for about five seconds" - while others claimed it felt like their homes had been hit by a car.

Some people described objects such as bookshelves and desks moving.

The British Geological Survey, the UK's main provider of quake data, hasn't yet issued any information.