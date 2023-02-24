Ukraine leader Zelenskyy defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion

The president of Ukraine has used a news conference on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion to urge Moscow to change course, saying: “Please respect our right to live on our land. Leave our territory. Stop bombing us.”
Breaking with his office’s usual wartime security protocols, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s news conference was broadcast live on Friday.
Mr Zelenskyy got emotional when talking about how the war could end, arguing that only if Russia halts its aggression can a diplomatic path be followed.
“Stop (destroying) all our infrastructure, energy, drinking water. Stop bombing towns, villages, killing dogs and cats, simply animals, torching forests,” he said.