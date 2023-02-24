Ukraine leader Zelenskyy gives qualified support for China proposals

China called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in a vaguely worded proposal released on Friday that analysts said was unlikely to deliver results.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 16:23
Associated Press

The president of Ukraine has given qualified support for China’s new pronouncements about the war in his country, saying Beijing’s interest is “not bad”.

“China has shown its thoughts. I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a news conference on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

“But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to.”

Mr Zelenskyy said there were points in the Chinese proposals that he agreed with “and there are those that we don’t”.

“But it’s something,” he added.

<p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his press conference on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war one year anniversary in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)</p>

