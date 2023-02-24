Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary

(Leo Correa, File/AP)
Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 06:16
Associated Press Reporter

Ukraine’s president has pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the sombre first anniversary of the Russian invasion that changed their lives.

As dawn broke on a day of commemorations and defiance, president Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that Ukrainians had proven themselves to be “invincible” in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity”.

“We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!” the tweet said.

Ukrainians planned memorials, candle vigils and other remembrances for their tens of thousands of dead — a toll growing all the time as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular.

There were concerns that Russia might unleash another barrage of missiles against Ukraine to pile yet more sadness on the day.

Mercifully, air raid alarms did not sound overnight in the capital, Kyiv, and dawn broke quietly.

Still, the government recommended that schools move classes online and office employees were asked to work from home.

Tributes to Ukraine’s resilience flowed from overseas. The Eiffel Tower in Paris was among monuments illuminated in Ukraine’s colours — yellow and blue.

(Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

