Pope cancels audience and skips speeches due to ‘bad cold’

He later cancelled a planned audience with members of an Italian YMCA group, the Holy See said in its daily bulletin.
Pope cancels audience and skips speeches due to ‘bad cold’
Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 11:27
Associated Press Reporter

Pope Francis has cancelled one audience and skipped speeches he was set to deliver on Thursday because of a bad cold, the Vatican said.

Francis, 86, did meet with young Orthodox priests and monks and members of the Max Planck Society, the German research organisation that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

But because of a “bad cold”, Francis merely had printed copies of his remarks handed out and did not read them aloud, the Vatican said in a note.

He later cancelled a planned audience with members of an Italian YMCA group, the Holy See said in its daily bulletin.

Pope Francis leaves at the end of a Mass in the Basilica of Santa Sabina in Rome on Ash Wednesday (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Francis coughed repeatedly during Ash Wednesday services that he presided over at a church in Rome, and opted not to participate in the traditional procession that inaugurates the church’s Lenten season.

At the same time of the year in 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting to hit Italy, Francis also suffered a bad cold that forced him to cancel several days of official audiences and his participation in the Vatican’s annual spiritual retreat.

The Vatican had already scrubbed the retreat for this year in favour of personal spiritual exercises.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed as a young man because of a respiratory infection, and in 2021 had a chunk of his colon removed because of an intestinal inflammation.

He has been using a wheelchair and cane since last year because of strained knee ligaments and a small knee fracture that have made walking and standing difficult.

Read More

Pope intervenes again to restrict celebration of Latin Mass

More in this section

Danish queen recovering from ‘extensive’ back surgery Danish queen recovering from ‘extensive’ back surgery
Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say
In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie ahead In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie ahead
PopePlace: International
Pope cancels audience and skips speeches due to ‘bad cold’

Death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquake tops 47,000

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd