US releases photo of Chinese balloon taken from high altitude U-2 spy plane

US releases photo of Chinese balloon taken from high altitude U-2 spy plane
The pilot of the U-2 spy plane checks out the balloon (Department of Defence via AP)
Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 23:02
Tara Copp, Associated Press

A U-2 pilot flying high above the Chinese spy balloon took a close-up photo of the large white orb just a day before the Air Force shot it down off the South Carolina coast.

The photo shows the top of the pilot’s helmet inside the U-2 cockpit with the balloon flying below. It was taken February 3 as the balloon “hovered over the Central Continental United States”, according to the caption provided by the Defence Department.

The Pentagon released the image on Wednesday, more than two weeks after the balloon made international headlines as it transited the United States.

The balloon was downed on February 4 by an F-22 fighter jet firing a AIM-9X Sidewinder missile. The strike took place once the balloon was no longer over land but was still within US territorial waters.

The U-2 Dragon Lady is a high altitude US spy plane that has been in service since the 1950s.

The Pentagon announced last Friday that Navy ships and submersibles had completed recovery of the massive balloon and its payload, which fell in pieces into the Atlantic Ocean.

The payload was recovered from the ocean floor and is being analysed by the FBI, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday.

The shootdown led to three other smaller objects also being shot down by Air Force jets within a period of eight days: one over Alaska, one over Canada and one over Lake Huron. Searches for the Alaska and Lake Huron objects have ended.

More in this section

Hypersonic missiles will not be fired during Indian Ocean drills – Russian navy Hypersonic missiles will not be fired during Indian Ocean drills – Russian navy
Pope Francis message for Lent: Cast off ‘dictatorship’ of superficial needs Pope Francis message for Lent: Cast off ‘dictatorship’ of superficial needs
Six massive early galaxies ‘challenge understanding of the universe’ Six massive early galaxies ‘challenge understanding of the universe’
ChinaPlace: International
US releases photo of Chinese balloon taken from high altitude U-2 spy plane

Bones found in submerged car belong to student missing since 1976 – sheriff

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd