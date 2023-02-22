Call for ‘full independent review’ into police handling of Nicola Bulley case

Conservative PCC Andrew Snowden said the public “understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information”
Call for ‘full independent review’ into police handling of Nicola Bulley case

(Family Handout/PA)

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 16:29
Josh Payne and Flora Thompson, PA

Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner has asked the College of Policing to carry out a “full independent review” into the handling of the Nicola Bulley case.

Conservative PCC Andrew Snowden said the public “understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information”.

He was speaking after the police watchdog launched an investigation into a welfare check conducted by a Lancashire Constabulary officer at Ms Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.

Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.

On Wednesday, an inquest opening heard that the 45-year-old mother-of-two was identified by her dental records.

Mr Snowden said the review would have three clear areas of focus: investigation and search, communication and public engagement, and the releasing of personal information.

Read More

Body of Nicola Bulley identified by dental records, inquest told

More in this section

High school student arrested over classroom stabbing of teacher High school student arrested over classroom stabbing of teacher
Biden calls Putin’s suspension of US arms treaty a ‘big mistake’ Biden calls Putin’s suspension of US arms treaty a ‘big mistake’
Four dead as weakened Cyclone Freddy batters Madagascar Four dead as weakened Cyclone Freddy batters Madagascar
BulleyPlace: UKPlace: North West
<p>Using the first data released from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope last July, scientists found objects as mature as the Milky Way when the universe was only 3% of its current age (Nasa/Esa/CSA/I. Labbe/PA)</p>

Six massive early galaxies ‘challenge understanding of the universe’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd