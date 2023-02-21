Liz Truss re-selected as Tory general election candidate

Ms Truss recently returned to the political fray with a hawkish speech warning of the threat from China.
Liz Truss re-selected as Tory general election candidate

Former British prime minister Liz Truss leaves her house in south-east London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 21:37
Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

Liz Truss has been formally re-selected by the South West Norfolk Conservative Association as their candidate for the next general election.

After a meeting of party members in Swaffham, the former British prime minister said she was “delighted” to have been chosen to fight a fifth campaign in the constituency.

“Thanks to my local association for their ongoing support and I look forward in due course to us fighting a fifth general election together,” she tweeted.

After the collapse of her chaotic 49-day premiership, Ms Truss recently returned to the political fray with a hawkish speech warning of the threat from China.

She was previously criticised for a 4,000-word newspaper article in which she blamed the failure of her government on a powerful left-wing “economic establishment”.

Read More

Who is the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann?

More in this section

Aneclah Afzali Seattle becomes first city outside South Asia to ban caste discrimination
Seegraben, jogging, Pfaffikersee, lake, lakes, canton Zurich, sport, spare time, adventure, Switzerland, Europe, group, man, wom Staying fit and active throughout life ‘best way to stave off dementia’
Cyclone Freddy’s battering winds make landfall in Madagascar Cyclone Freddy’s battering winds make landfall in Madagascar
Truss#British governmentPlace: UKPlace: East Anglia
The sun rises behind the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the Opal gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Russia and West clash over probe into Nord Stream sabotage

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd