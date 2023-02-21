Cyclone Freddy’s battering winds make landfall in Madagascar

A slightly weakened Tropical Cyclone Freddy has made landfall on the east coast of Madagascar, with schools, businesses and public transport shut down as strong winds and rain lash the island.

The cyclone packed winds gusting to 180kph (about 111mph), with waves higher than 15 metres (about 49ft) battering the coast.

The storm has already been blamed for at least one death, a 27-year-old man who drowned near the port of Mahanoro, the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management reported.

Freddy had already hit the Indian Ocean Island of Mauritius on Monday (L’express Maurice/AP)

“We haven’t seen if there’s any damage yet because we’re locked in. We stocked up on vegetables, rice and oil.

“We put all our things up high and left the house this afternoon as it is by the river. The children, the women and the old, like me, we went to more secure houses with a member of our family.”

Freddy was striking with the force of a Category 3 hurricane on an island already battered in January by Tropical Storm Cheneso, which killed at least 30 people.

Madagascar’s National Office for Risk and Disaster Management prepared food rations and mapped distribution for regions expected to be affected by the cyclone this week.

Madagascar had already been hit by Tropical Storm Cheneso (Alexander Joe/AP)

The disaster office also secured schools and public buildings, which were converted to temporary storm shelters for residents evacuated from flood-prone areas.

Meteo-France, the French national meteorological service, said Freddy was following the same path as Cyclone Batsirai, another deadly storm that ravaged Madagascar a year ago.

Batsirai and another cyclone, Emnati, killed more than 200 people and affected 460,000 during last year’s cyclone season.

“There are some violent winds. These are less strong than what was forecast in advance,” said Nahdi Hasinjatovo, of the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management.

He said about 5,000 people in the districts of Ifanadiana, Nosy Varika and Mananjary have been moved to shelters.

A man steers a boat around the streets of Antananarivo, Madagascar (Alexander Joe/AP)

Five regions and four districts on the east coast and south-east Madagascar have been placed on red alert by the weather directorate.

“We fled the cyclone, and we asked the nuns to welcome us because our house is not solid,” said Christophine Boetia, of Mananjary, a port city of about 25,000 people.

“There is no one on the streets any more. We have been preparing for two days reinforcing the roofs of houses by placing sandbags on them. Currently, the wind is blowing a lot and the electricity has been cut,” said Zaonarivelo, another resident.

Save the Children projected that Freddy could affect more than two million people, including a million children.

The United Nations humanitarian office estimated the cyclone will affect more than three million people in its path, including mainland Africa, where it is expected to dissipate over the weekend.