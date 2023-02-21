Life on Mars impossible to detect with current scientific instruments – experts

So far, state-of-the-art instruments onboard Nasa’s Curiosity and Perseverance rovers have only identified low levels of simple organic molecules
Life on Mars impossible to detect with current scientific instruments – experts

The instruments currently being used on Mars may lack the sensitivity to identify microbial life (Nasa/AP)

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 16:04
Nilima Marshall, PA Science Reporter

Scientific instruments currently deployed on Mars may not be sensitive enough to search for evidence of life on the planet, scientists have said.

Since the Viking missions in the 1970s, many probes have been sent to the red planet to search for microbial life.

So far, state-of-the-art instruments onboard Nasa’s Curiosity and Perseverance rovers have only identified low levels of simple organic molecules.

Scientists said these results raise questions about the limitations of current scientific equipment.

The Red Stone site in the Atacama Desert in Chile offers similar conditions to Mars (Armando Azua-Bustos/Astrobiology Centre)

An international research team led by Dr Armando Azua-Bustos of the Astrobiology Centre in Spain tested versions of the instruments that are currently on Mars or due to be sent there in the near future.

These instruments were tested in Red Stone, which is located in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile.

This area is thought to bear a close resemblance to the conditions on Mars, and contains an abundance of hematite – an oxidised form of iron that gives Mars its famous red colour.

The researchers analysed samples gathered from the sedimentary fossil remains of a river delta located in the desert.

Low levels of organics will be hard, if not impossible to detect in Martian rocks depending on the instrument and technique used

These deposits were thought to have formed under highly arid conditions about 160–100 million years ago and are geologically similar to the Jezero crater on Mars currently being studied by Perseverance.

Analysis revealed a number of biosignatures, molecules that can be used as evidence for past or present life.

The scientists also found that the Red Stone samples contained numerous microorganisms very difficult to identify, which they call “dark microbiome”.

Dr Azua-Bustos said: “We found that in Red Stone there is a variety of microorganisms that are very difficult to classify, so we propose the term dark microbiome which is similar to the dark matter that is estimated to make up an important part of the universe – we know that it is there but still resists being identified.”

Writing in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers said: “Our analyses by testbed instruments that are on, or will be sent to Mars, unveil that although the mineralogy of Red Stone matches that detected by ground-based instruments on the red planet, similarly low levels of organics will be hard, if not impossible to detect in Martian rocks depending on the instrument and technique used.”

Based on their findings, the scientists said more sensitive instruments are needed on Mars, which can be tested in advance in sites like Red Stone.

They also added that samples will need to be returned to Earth to conclusively address whether life ever existed on the red planet.

Dr Azua-Bustos said: “Our report highlights the importance of analogue sites as a testing ground for the next generation of instruments to be sent to Mars.”

He added: “Among others, we still need to resolve what exactly are these still unidentifiable microorganisms, and how understanding sites like Red Stone may be of help.”

Read More

Scientist behind ‘world’s first genetically edited babies’ eyes new research

More in this section

Death toll from Brazil deluge hits 44 as search continues for missing dozens Death toll from Brazil deluge hits 44 as search continues for missing dozens
New earthquake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey and Syria New earthquake brings fresh losses to residents of Turkey and Syria
Constance Marten missing Midwife urges missing aristocrat Constance Marten to get medical care for baby
MarsPlace: UK
Pope Francis (Tiziana Fabi/Pool Photo Via AP)

Pope intervenes again to restrict celebration of Latin Mass

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd