Taiwan drops indoor mask mandate in restaurants and offices
People wear face masks as they shop at a supermarket in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 09:30
Associated Press reporters

Taiwan says people no longer have to wear masks at all times indoors – though some anti-Covid restrictions will stay in place.

Three years into the global pandemic, people will still be required to wear masks in places like hospitals and medical institutions, as well as on public transport, the country’s Central Epidemic Command Centre said on Monday.

Restaurants and offices will no longer require masks.

People wear face masks as they shop at a supermarket in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Schools will see the relaxation of the mask rule in March as the requirement is being eased in two parts.

Still, on the streets in Taipei, the island’s capital, and in office buildings, many people continued to don a mask.

In shops, customers still wore face coverings.

In December, Taiwan dropped its outdoor mask mandate, which required people to wear a mask even while walking on the street.

CoronavirusTaiwanPlace: International
