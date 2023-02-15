Teenager who was rescued from Thai caves dies, UK school confirms

A teenage footballer who was one of a dozen boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died, his school has confirmed.

Duangphet Phromthep, who was known as Dom, died on Tuesday in hospital, Brooke House College confirmed on Wednesday.

The BBC had previously reported that Dom, who was reportedly aged 17, had enrolled as a student in the college’s football academy late last year, based in Market Harborough, Leicestershire.

Dom was captain of the Wild Boars football team which became trapped in the Tham Luang cave system in Chiang Rai, Thailand, in June 2018, capturing the attention of the world.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ian Smith, principal at the college, said: “Brooke House College is devastated to confirm the passing of our student, Duangphet Phromthep, known as Dom, yesterday in hospital.

“This event has left our college community deeply saddened and shaken.

We unite in grief with all of Dom’s family, friends, former teammates and those involved in all parts of his life, as well as everyone affected in any way by this loss in Thailand and throughout the college’s global family.

“The college is liaising with statutory authorities and the Royal Thai Embassy in London, and dedicating all resources to assist our student body, as they as young people process Dom’s passing.

“Beyond that, we are unable to comment further at this time and would ask for privacy and compassion as we continue to support the students in our care at this time, drawing on the kindness and assistance of the Market Harborough community.”

The cause of Dom’s death has not been confirmed, but the BBC also reported that Leicestershire Police had said the death was not suspicious.

Khaosod, a Thai daily newspaper, said on their English language social media channels that the teenager’s death was confirmed by a monk who taught him in Chiang Rai province in Thailand on Wednesday.

The Wild Boars, or Moo Pa in Thai, became trapped in the caves in 2018 after a sudden storm caused flooding which blocked the exit.

The boys, then aged between 11 and 16, and their coach, then aged 25, spent nine days in darkness without food before being found by an international search and rescue effort involving around 10,000 people.

Dom turned 13 while he was trapped in the cave. The story made headlines around the world, with images of the boys being beamed across the planet.

Overall, the group spent 18 days inside the caves.

The boys were sedated before they were individually taken out of the cave by a team of divers, leaving hospital a few weeks later after some contracted lung infections while they were trapped.

Leicestershire Police have been contacted for comment.