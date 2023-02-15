Nicola Sturgeon’s historic career as First Minister

She will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.
Nicola Sturgeon’s historic career as First Minister
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Jane Barlow/PA)
Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 12:00
Rebecca McCurdy, PA Scotland Political Reporter

Nicola Sturgeon’s historic career as First Minister will be remembered for the fight for Scottish independence and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

She will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Ms Sturgeon joined the Scottish National Party at the age of 16 and rose through the ranks to take top billing after Alex Salmond stood down following the defeat in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and was voted in as First Minister days later.

Nicola Sturgeon replaced Alex Salmond as First Minister in 2014 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But now, Ms Sturgeon will stand down from the top post without realising her key political ambition – securing Scottish independence.

Ms Sturgeon’s historic leadership oversaw a challenging health crisis as she announced a string of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Her government has also been facing criticism as the NHS struggles to recover from the impact of the pandemic, with soaring waiting times in emergency departments.

Sturgeon’s main political ambition was to lead Scotland to independence – but after the Supreme Court ruled last year that Holyrood could not lawfully legislate on the constitutional issue, her party will meet next month to discuss treating the next UK election as a “de facto referendum”.

In recent weeks, legislation from her government which pushed through controversial gender reforms has taken centre stage in Ms Sturgeon’s long political career.

The UK Government blocked the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Act which made it easier to self-identify as a chosen gender.

And the housing of transgender prisoners in the female estate has exacerbated the issue.

Read More

Russian forces struggle to make headway in eastern Ukraine

More in this section

Nicola Sturgeon resignation Nicola Sturgeon dubbed ‘finest public servant’ of devolution age
China to take measures against US entities over balloon incident China to take measures against US entities over balloon incident
European parliament chamber evacuated due to protest European parliament chamber evacuated due to protest
SturgeonCareerPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>Nicola Bulley was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27 (Family handout/PA)</p>

Still no evidence of a crime over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, say police

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.274 s